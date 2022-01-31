How to watch Nordic Combined at the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock

Get familiar with the Nordic combined schedule at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Nordic combined is back for the 2022 Winter Olympics, and after coming home without hardware from PyeongChang, the U.S. athletes are hopeful to flip the script at these Games.

Three-time Olympian Taylor Fletcher is set to compete at his fourth Olympics, and he'll be joined by 2018 Olympian Ben Loomis and first-time Olympians Stephen Schumann and Jared Shumate.

Nordic combined action at the 2022 Winter Olympics begins February 9 at 2 a.m. ET with the men's individual normal hill and wraps up on February 17 with the men's team 4x5 10km.

Sign up to stream every event at the 2022 Winter Olympics LIVE on Peacock. Users can also authenticate via TV Everywhere to stream events in the NBC Sports app or on NBCOlympics.com. See below for full broadcast and streaming details for every Nordic combined event. You can also see a full Nordic combined streaming schedule on NBCOlympics.com.

Ad