Tom Brady confirms it: He’s retiring from the NFL after 22 years, 7 titles

TAMPA, Fla. – Tom Brady says he’s retiring from the NFL after 22 years and seven Super Bowl wins.
February 1, 2022
ESPN first reported Brady’s retirement on Saturday, citing unidentified sources. Brady’s health and wellness company posted a tweet indicating he’s retiring, and reaction came from around the world congratulating Brady on his career. Even the NFL’s Twitter account posted a series of congratulatory messages.
TB12sports quickly deleted its tweet, but ESPN and NFL Network continued reporting that Brady has played his last game.
Brady led the NFL in yards passing (5,316), touchdowns (43), completions (485) and attempts (719), but the Buccaneers lost at home to the NFC champion Rams last Sunday in the divisional round after rallying from a 27-3 deficit to tie it in the final minute.
Brady won six Super Bowls with the Patriots playing for coach Bill Belichick, and got better with age. He led the Buccaneers to their second Super Bowl title last year in his first season in Tampa.