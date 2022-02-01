Tom Brady confirms it: He’s retiring from the NFL after 22 years, 7 titles

FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes the ball as Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Ali Marpet (74) blocks during a NFL divisional playoff football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. While the NFL conference championship games went on without Brady for only the second time in 11 years, the world waits for the greatest quarterback of all-time to make his future plans official. An announcement is expected soon and a person close to Brady on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, told The Associated Press his decision will be based on family priorities, not finances. (AP Photo/Alex Menendez, File)

TAMPA, Fla. – Tom Brady says he’s retiring from the NFL after 22 years and seven Super Bowl wins.

ESPN first reported Brady’s retirement on Saturday, citing unidentified sources. Brady’s health and wellness company posted a tweet indicating he’s retiring, and reaction came from around the world congratulating Brady on his career. Even the NFL’s Twitter account posted a series of congratulatory messages.

TB12sports quickly deleted its tweet, but ESPN and NFL Network continued reporting that Brady has played his last game.

Brady led the NFL in yards passing (5,316), touchdowns (43), completions (485) and attempts (719), but the Buccaneers lost at home to the NFC champion Rams last Sunday in the divisional round after rallying from a 27-3 deficit to tie it in the final minute.

Brady won six Super Bowls with the Patriots playing for coach Bill Belichick, and got better with age. He led the Buccaneers to their second Super Bowl title last year in his first season in Tampa.