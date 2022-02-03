2022 Winter Olympics: How to watch the Games, TV and streaming info, what to know

(Bernat Armangue, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Figure skating athlete Nicole Schott of Germany trains at Capital Indoor Stadium at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

The 2022 Winter Olympics will officially begin in Beijing, China on Friday, Feb. 4. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the games.

When are the 2022 Winter Olympics?

The official dates for the 2022 Winter Olympics are Friday, February 4 through Sunday, February 20, in Beijing, China.

When are Opening and Closing Ceremonies?

The Opening Ceremony begins at 6:30 a.m. ET on NBC (Local 4) and Peacock on Friday, Feb. 4. There will be a full day of unprecedented coverage, click here for the full schedule of events.

The Closing Ceremony takes place officially brings the Games to an end on Sunday, Feb. 20. Watch it on NBC at 8 p.m.

How to watch the 2022 Winter Olympics

Primetime coverage begins on NBC (Local 4) each night at 8 p.m. ET on Monday-Friday, and 7 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Peacock will be the streaming home of the Beijing Winter Games offering live stream coverage of every single event–that’s over 2,800 hours of Olympic action.

Viewers can also tune to NBC (Local 4), USA, and CNBC to watch the Games. Streaming will also be available via NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

What’s the time difference between Detroit and Beijing?

During the 2022 Winter Olympics, Beijing will be 13 hours ahead of the Eastern Time Zone, and 16 hours ahead of the Pacific Time Zone. An event that starts at 10:00 a.m. local time Monday will be at 9:00 p.m. EDT Sunday night.

Which sports will be featured at the 2022 Winter Olympics?

There will be a total of 109 medal events across the following 15 sports:

Alpine Skiing

Biathlon

Bobsled

Cross-Country Skiing

Curling

Figure Skating

Freestyle Skiing

Hockey

Luge

Nordic Combined

Short Track

Skeleton

Ski Jumping

Snowboarding

Speed Skating

Additionally, the 2022 Winter Olympics will feature seven new events: Women’s Monobob, Men’s and Women’s Big Air (Freestyle Skiing), Mixed Team Snowboard Cross, Mixed Team Aerials, Mixed Team Short Track Relay, and Mixed Team Ski Jumping.

