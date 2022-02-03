How to stream 2022 Winter Olympics coverage on Feb. 3-4

NBC is offering streams of the 2022 Winter Games.
The Games are already underway, but the official Opening Ceremony takes place on Friday, Feb. 4.
Wednesday, Feb. 3-4, 2022 Winter Olympics event streams:
All times are ET.
Streams for Olympic events on Feb. 3-4:
- 5 p.m.-2:30 a.m. (Feb. 4) -- Hockey & Curling (USA Network)
- 8 p.m.-2 a.m. (Feb. 4) -- Figure Skating (Primetime and Primetime Plus coverage)
- 10 p.m.-12:45 a.m. (Feb. 4) -- Alpine Skiing, Training - Men’s Downhill (Ryan Cochran-Siegle)
- (Feb. 4) 12:35 a.m.-2:30 a.m. -- Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin: SWE vs USA (Vicky Persinger, Chris Plys)
- (Feb.4) 6:30 a.m.-9 a.m. -- Opening Ceremony Live (NBC Broadcast)
