How to stream 2022 Winter Olympics coverage on Feb. 3-4

ClickOnDetroit Staff

Tags: Streaming, 2022 Winter Olympics, Winter Games, Olympics, Beijing, Stream, China, Live, Online, Live Stream, NBC, Sports
Figure skating athlete Nicole Schott of Germany trains at Capital Indoor Stadium at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) (Bernat Armangue, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

NBC is offering streams of the 2022 Winter Games.

The Games are already underway, but the official Opening Ceremony takes place on Friday, Feb. 4.

Wednesday, Feb. 3-4, 2022 Winter Olympics event streams:

All times are ET.

Streams for Olympic events on Feb. 3-4:

