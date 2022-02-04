How to stream 2022 Winter Olympics coverage on Feb. 4-5

NBC is offering streams of the 2022 Winter Games.
The Games are officially underway, as the Opening Ceremony took place on the morning of Feb. 4.
Wednesday, Feb. 4-5, 2022 Winter Olympics event streams
All times are ET.
Streams for Olympic events on Feb. 4-5:
- 2 p.m.-11:50 p.m. -- Curling, Figure Skating & More (USA Network)
- 9:45 p.m.-11:50 p.m. -- Snowboarding, Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle Qualifying (Jamie Anderson)
- 11:50 p.m.-930 a.m. (Feb. 5) -- Hockey, Skiathlon & More (USA Network)
- (Feb. 5) 1:05 a.m.-3 a.m. -- Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin: CHN vs USA (Vicky Persinger, Chris Plys)
- (Feb. 5) 2:45 a.m.-3:45 a.m. -- Cross-Country Skiing, Women’s Skiathlon (Jessie Diggins)
- (Feb. 5) 3:30 a.m.-5:10 a.m. -- Speed Skating, Women’s 3000m (Mia Manganello Kilburg)
- (Feb. 5) 4:45 a.m.-7:20 a.m. -- Ski Jumping, Women’s Individual Normal Hill Final (Anna Hoffmann)
- (Feb. 5) 6 am.-8:50 a.m. -- Short Track, Mixed Relay Finals, W 500m Heats & M 1000m Heats (Maame Biney, Kristen Santos)
- (Feb. 5) 6:10 a.m.-9 a.m. -- Luge, Men’s Singles Luge: Runs 1 & 2 (Chris Mazdzer)
- (Feb. 5) 6:25 a.m.-8:10 a.m. -- Freestyle Skiing, Men’s Moguls Finals (Cole McDonald, Dylan Walczyk)
- (Feb. 5) 8:10 a.m.-10:25 a.m. -- Hockey, Women’s Prelim USA vs. ROC (Hilary Knight)
- (Feb. 5) 9:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. -- Hockey, Luge & More (USA Network)
