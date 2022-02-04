How to stream 2022 Winter Olympics coverage on Feb. 4-5

(Petr David Josek, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Valtteri Filppula leads Finland's team during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

NBC is offering streams of the 2022 Winter Games.

The Games are officially underway, as the Opening Ceremony took place on the morning of Feb. 4.

Wednesday, Feb. 4-5, 2022 Winter Olympics event streams

All times are ET.

Streams for Olympic events on Feb. 4-5: