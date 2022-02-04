How to watch Chris Mazdzer at the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock

The reigning silver medalist from the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, Chris Mazdzer is about to sled feet-first into his fourth Games. NBC and Peacock will be there to cover him steer and slide from start to finish.

Mazdzer's success four years ago shocked the luge world: He entered the Games ranked world No. 18, but became the first American (and first non-European) since the sport’s 1964 introduction to earn a medal in men’s singles.

Though he intended to add a doubles medal to his collection at these Games, Mazdzer faced a serious setback when he broke his foot in September. He’s competed as he’s recovered, to lukewarm results: Mazdzer squeaked into the last of three U.S. singles berths, and completely missed out on a doubles spot.

Coverage Schedule*

(all times Eastern, events subject to change) Date/Time (ET) Event TV/Streaming Sat, Feb 5 | 6:10 a.m. Men's Singles -

First, Second Runs USA, Peacock , NBCOlympics.com Sun, Feb 6 | 6:30 a.m. 🏅 Men's Singles -

Third, Fourth Runs USA, Peacock , NBCOlympics.com Mon, Feb 10 | 8:30 a.m. 🏅 Team Relay

All Runs USA, Peacock , NBCOlympics.com

* TV coverage delayed; check full schedule for detailed information.