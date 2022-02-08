Worst team in college basketball posts tweet asking students to try out for rest of season

IUPUI's Chuks Isitua, right, posts up against Ohio State's Joey Brunk during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio.

The worst team in college basketball posted a tweet Monday asking students to try out and join the team for the rest of the season.

“We’re looking for IUPUI students interested in joining the team for the home stretch of the season,” the team’s official Twitter account posted.

IUPUI -- Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis -- is currently the worst team in the country, according to Kenpom. To be clear, the Jaguars are ranked 358th.

IUPUI has two wins, but both came against non-Division I opponents. The team is 0-19 otherwise this season.

There are seven games left on the Jaguars’ regular-season schedule.

Monday’s tweet came with a flier reading, “Open tryouts for remainder of 2022 season.” The only requirements are being an IUPUI student, having a valid student ID number and meeting certain health standards.

Azariah Seay, the team’s third-leading scorer, has already announced his intentions to transfer since the tweet.