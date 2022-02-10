Big air gold medalist Eileen Gu wowed by aerials, busts out calculator

Ailing Eileen Gu of Team China looks on during the women's snowboard halfpipe final on Day 6 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park on February 10, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China.

Eileen Gu is clearly impressed by aerials, but the way she tackles a challenge we might see her out there in a future Olympics.

The Chinese-American teenage phenomenon and capturer of gold in women's freeski big air with a monstrous 1620, but aerials crank up some even bigger numbers.

Gu, 18, was watching that competition as a spectator on Thursday and was downright baffled by the 2880 she saw thrown down on the slopes.

"Mannnnn, watching aerials is so humbling," Gu posted to her Instagram stories. "Like how u just gonna do a triple 28?"

The U.S. trio of Ashley Caldwell, Christopher Lillis and Justin Schoenefeld won gold in the Olympic debut of freestyle skiing mixed team aerials. China claimed silver and Canada bronze.

Big air sees skiers have a lower launch angle and much greater distance, while aerials launch almost straight into the air.

Who knows, we may well see Gu try it out in the future. Read more on Gu's compelling Olympics here.

Eileen Gu trying to sort out the amount of rotations in aerials

instagram.com/eileen_gu_/

