How to watch Elana Meyers Taylor at the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock

Elana Meyers Taylor is a three-time Olympian who has earned a medal at each Winter Games in which she's competed: bronze at Vancouver 2010, silver at Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018. She topped the 2021-22 Bobsled World Cup rankings in both monobob and two-woman events when the series ended in January, and looks to cap off her winning season with a gold medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics. NBC and Peacock will be there to capture her speed down the serpentine Xiaohaituo Bobsled and Luge Track – also known as 'The Flying Snow Dragon' – at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre.

Meyers Taylor is one of just two American mothers competing at the 2022 Winter Olympics. She married fellow elite bobsledder Nic Taylor in 2018, and the two welcomed their first child, Nico, just ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic. Before ever hopping in a bobsled, Meyers Taylor played collegiate softball at Georgetown University.

Throughout her career, Meyers Taylor has been an advocate for women's and racial equality in sports. In June 2020, she penned a first-person essay on TeamUSA.org detailing instances of racism she experienced in the sport, prompting USA Bobsled & Skeleton to launch an investigation. At the 2022 Winter Games, Meyers Taylor will compete not only in the two-woman discipline alongside pusher Sylvia Hoffman, but also the newly added women's monobob.

Meyers Taylor experienced a rollercoaster ride at these Olympics before competition even began. Shortly after touching down, she tested positive for COVID-19 and was kept in isolation. A few days later, she received news that she had been selected as the United States' flagbearer for the Opening Ceremony, but instead gave the honor to speed skater Brittany Bowe. On February 5, the bobsledder was cleared to compete.

The first two heats of women’s monobob – one of seven events added to the 2022 Winter Olympics, and the only exclusively for women – are set for Saturday, February 12th at 8:30 p.m. ET. The final two runs will take place the next evening, and are slated to follow Super Bowl LVI (56) on NBC.

NBC 2022 Winter Olympics Elana Meyers Taylor Coverage Schedule*

(all times Eastern, subject to change) Date/Time (ET) Event TV/Streaming Fri, Feb 11 | 9:00 p.m. Women's Monobob Training Heats 5,6 — | Peacock , NBCOlympics.com Sat, Feb 12 | 8:30 p.m. Women's Monobob Heats 1, 2 NBC, Peacock , NBCOlympics.com Sun, Feb 13 | 8:30 p.m. 🏅 Women's Monobob Heats 3, 4 NBC, Peacock , NBCOlympics.com Fri, Feb 18 | 7:00 a.m. Two-Woman Bobsled: Heats 1, 2 USA ** , Peacock , NBCOlympics.com Sat, Feb 19 | 7:00 a.m. 🏅 Two-Woman Bobsled: Heats 3, 4 USA **, Peacock , NBCOlympics.com

