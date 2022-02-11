Matthew Stafford’s SAY Detroit legacy left positive impact on community

He might play for the Los Angeles Rams now, but Matthew Stafford's 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions left him with many fans here in Detroit. It's also what he did off the field that's really left a positive impact.

This is the Matthew Stafford field at the SAY Detroit Play Center in the video player above. But he didn’t just write a $1M check and disappear.

“He doesn’t come with an entourage either,” said Herb Hayden, the SAY Detroit Play Center Dir. of Operations. “He would come with his wife and kids.”

The former quarterback of the Detroit Lions wanted to make a difference and not just write an anonymous check.

After his initial donation in 2015, Matthew and Kelly Stafford would show up to the center unannounced all the time.

“Kelly has also been an integral part of what we do here,” Hayden said. “As a former cheerleader with the Georgia Bulldogs, she would help the kids cheer.”

Having Matthew Stafford in Detroit was a big deal for kids like 14-year-old Cameron Goodrich.

“He actually came up here before, and he would and throw balls to us,” Goodrich said.

On top of giving his time, Matthew Stafford also thought about what would make a difference during COVID. When all the kids went virtual, he and Kelly Stafford donated backpacks with laptops inside.

When he was traded to LA, the Stafford’s wanted to leave a lasting legacy and donated another $1M for a learning annex which will double the number of kids the play center can help.

The people say that’s a real win.

“All the kids come from Osborn neighborhood which is an impoverished neighborhood, but they’re very resilient,” Hayden said. “We pick up kids from DPSC and a number of charter schools, and they come here to really be kids and have a good time.”

Now, these life-long Matthew Stafford fans have a message for him for Super Bowl Sunday.

“I want to say, never give up and lose or win, keep on going,” Goodrich said.

This is the site of the Future Education Center in the video player above. They plan to break ground this spring.

