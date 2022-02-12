Kelly Stafford: Super Bowl as much Matthew’s as Michigan’s

LOS ANGELES – Kelly Stafford is feeling the love from Detroit to Los Angeles as former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford prepares to play in Super Bowl LVI this Sunday with the Rams.
Local 4′s Hank Winchester is in L.A for the big game and caught up with Kelly.
“This Super Bowl is as much Matthew’s as it is the people of Michigan’s,” Stafford said. “He’s grown up there, they’ve groomed him to be this quarterback. He’s tough because he was there, he learned how to be leader, because he played there.”
Kelly said her and Matthew miss Michigan -- and especially the people.
“The people of Detroit are like no other,” Stafford said. “There’s nothing like Michigan people, that’s like our extended family, and I still feel that way.”
Watch Hank’s chat with Kelly Stafford below: