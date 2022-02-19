LIVE UPDATES: Stunning pairs competition ends with the free skate

After competing against each other for a decade, a rivalry between China's Sui Wenjing and Han Cong and the Russian Olympic Committee's Yevgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov comes to a head in the pairs free skate at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The two teams are separated by only 0.16 points after an exquisite short program session.

WATCH LIVE: USA | NBCOlympics.com | Peacock

Ad

ROC teammates Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov are not far behind and the 2021 world champions are also in the mix for gold in what could be a record-breaking free skate.

Follow along with our live updates below...

Group 1 feat. Moore-Towers/Marinaro

6:16 a.m. ET: We will go in reverse order of the short program results here, in what is the last figure skating competition of these 2022 Winter Olympics. Italy's Rebecca Ghilardi and Filippo Ambrosini start us off to cap off their Olympic debuts. They earn 109.60 points (165.43 total) skating to Il Volo's "Grande Amore."

6:24 a.m. ET: Israel's Hailey Kops (first Olympics) and Yevgeny Krasnopolski (third Olympics) perform their free to Josh Groban's version of "The Impossible Dream." He doubles a side-by-side triple salchow; she puts her hand down on the ice on their throw triple lutz. Score is 97.83 for a 153.82 total.

Ad

6:32 a.m. ET: Ouch. Germany's Minerva Hase and Nolan Seegert seem to just collapse here in what two-time Olympian Johnny Weir calls a "disastrous" performance. They forgo doing two lifts, he doubles a side-by-side triple salchow, she falls on a throw triple loop, etc. Remember Seegert is the athlete who tested positive for COVID-19 and he and Hase had to miss the team event as a result during his lengthy quarantine. Score of 87.32 and into third with a 149.69 total.

6:40 a.m. ET: Far from perfect but a better free skate outing for Canadians Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro than how their short program went. Handily take the lead here with 118.86 points for a 181.37 total.