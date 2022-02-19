When is the Olympic figure skating gala and who is skating?

Already missing figure skating just hours after the final competition ended?

We've got you covered.

Forty of your favorite figure skaters from the 2022 Winter Olympics will appear in a gala Saturday night, Feb. 19.

Anything goes as eight men, six women, five pairs teams and eight ice dance couples show off their personalities, favorite music and best skating skills in an all-star exhibition that will no doubt include a group number.

Stream the gala live at 11 p.m. ET on NBCOlympics.com and Peacock and watch at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

All 18 skaters who won medals in each of the four disciplines at these Games will be featured.

The full list of gala participants is below.

Men

Keegan Messing (CAN)

Jin Boyang (CHN)

Morisi Kvitelashvili (GEO)

Yuzuru Hanyu (JPN)

Yuma Kagiyama (JPN)

Shoma Uno (JPN)

Nathan Chen (USA)

Vincent Zhou (USA)

Ad

SEE MORE: Nathan Chen captures Olympic gold medal in men's singles figure skating

Women

Loena Hendrickx (BEL)

Wakaba Higuchi (JPN)

Kaori Sakamoto (JPN)

Anna Shcherbakova (ROC)

Aleksandra Trusova (ROC)

Alysa Liu (USA)

SEE MORE: Anna Shcherbakova wins women's figure skating gold, Kamila Valieva falls to fourth

Ad

Pairs

Peng Cheng / Jin Yang (CHN)

Sui Wenjing / Han Cong (CHN)

Nicole Della Monica / Matteo Guarise (ITA)

Anastasia Mishina / Aleksandr Galliamov (ROC)

Yevgenia Tarasova / Vladimir Morozov (ROC)

Ad

SEE MORE: China's Sui Wenjing, Han Cong win pairs figure skating Olympic gold

Ice Dance

Piper Gilles / Paul Poirier (CAN)

Wang Shiyue / Liu Xinyu (CHN)

Olivia Smart / Adrian Diaz (ESP)

Gabriella Papadakis / Guillaume Cizeron (FRA)

Charlene Guignard / Marco Fabbri (ITA)

Viktoria Sinitsina / Nikita Katsalapov (ROC)

Madison Chock / Evan Bates (USA)

Madison Hubbell / Zachary Donohue (USA)

Ad

SEE MORE: Papadakis/Cizeron win first ice dance gold; Hubbell/Donohue secure bronze