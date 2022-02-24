4 NBA picks for Thursday (Feb. 24): 3-team parlay, 3 player prop bets to make

Oklahoma City guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots between New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart, left, and forward Herbert Jones, right, in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Here’s a look at some picks for NBA games on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

1. Parlay: CLE ML/BOS ML/PHO ML (+110)

1u to win 1.1 units

This bet parlays three of tonight’s heavy NBA favorites. In game one, the Pistons welcome the Cleveland Cavaliers to Little Caesars Arena. Darius Garland and Caris Levert have been ruled out for the Cavs. The line has dropped from -8.5 to -6 but this is your classic buy low, sell high. The Pistons just beat the Celtics in their last game before the All-Star break. Cleveland lost their last two. The Cavs haven’t lost three straight since Thanksgiving. Also interesting to note, the away team has won the last four matchups in this series.

In game two, the Boston Celtics travel to Brooklyn to take on the Nets. The Celtics were obviously looking ahead to the All-Star break when they lost their last game to the Pistons 112-111. Before that loss, they had won 9 straight. One of those wins was a 126-91 beat down of the Nets. I bet this game yesterday at BOS -5. The money has pounded the line all the way to -9. BOS ML should be pretty safe here.

Our third game of this parlay is the Phoenix Suns to win straight up against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Phoenix currently holds the best record in the NBA and they are 18-3 straight up as an way favorite.

2. Player Prop: Josh Hart o16.5 pts (-120)

1.2u to win 1 unit

This line doesn’t make much sense to me. Josh Hart has played three games since being traded to Portland from New Orleans. He has scored 22, 27 and 23 points in those games. Tonight, the Blazers will be without Jusuf Nurkic giving even more opportunity for Hart to take shots. In his three starts with Portland, he is averaging 8 shots made on 13.3 attempts. He has also made at least three 3-pointers in each game.

3. Player Prop: Nikola Vucevic o11.5 Rebs (-135)

1.35u to win 1 unit

Nikola Vucevic has had 12 or more rebounds in 11 of his last 15 games. He’s averaging 13.2 Rebounds/game in February. The Bulls have played the Hawks twice already this season. Vuc grabbed 17 and 20 boards in those two matchups.

4. Player Prop: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander o21.5 (-125)

1.25u to win 1 unit

SGA returns tonight after missing 10 games with an ankle injury. In the 8 games before his injury, he scored 29 or more six times. The risk here is his minutes. If they announce a minutes limit then I would fade SGA here but otherwise I’m all in on him.