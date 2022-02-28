4 NBA picks for Monday, Feb. 28: 2 games, same-game parlay, best player prop bet

Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland celebrates after a basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers defeated the Spurs 105-92. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Here’s a look at some picks for NBA games on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.

Friday’s Record (3-2, +0.55 Units)

Overall Record (4-5, -2 Units)

1. Indiana Pacers ML (+105) @ Orlando Magic

1u to win 1.05 Units

Indiana is on the road at the Orlando Magic tonight. The Pacers are getting a point and a half and the only reason I can see them as dog is rest advantage. They are on a back to back and Orlando has had 2 days rest. That doesn’t mean much though. The Magic are 0-12 on 2 days rest this season.

The Pacers are severely under valued right now. They are just starting to gel after their trade deadline fireworks. Their schedule right after the deadline was pretty brutal. They have won two of their last three including a very impressive win yesterday over the Celtics. They now have Malcom Brogdon back and I don’t think this is the 21-41 Pacers we have seen all season.

2. Minnesota Timberwolves -1.5 (-110 (MGM)) @ Cleveland Cavaliers

1.1u to win 1u

This game is a tale of two teams headed in different directions. The Cavs aren’t the same team without Darius Garland and Caris LaVert both out. They are 6-4 over their last 10 but don’t have a win over a playoff team in that stretch. They are only 1-3 in their last four. Minnesota on the other hand has won 10 of their last 16 and five of the six losses were to playoff teams.

The Cavs at home at full strength and this game would have a very different line. The Timberwolves are at full strength and in better form.

3. Same-Game Parlay: San Antonio Spurs @ Memphis Grizzles (+210 (DK))

Ja Morant 35+ Pts & Assist

DeJounte Murray 35+ PRA

Keldon Johnson o16.5 Pts

1u to win 2.1u

In two games against the Spurs this season, Ja Morant is averaging 35.5/5.5/8.0. He’s been an absolute machine. He has 30 or more points in 11 of his last 15 games. On the other side DeJounte Murray and Keldon Johnson have also been playing well.

Murray has hit 35+ PRA in 11 of his last 15 games and Keldon Johnson has scored at least 16 points in 12 of his last 14. Both Murray and Johnson sat out Saturday’s game against the Heat so they should both have fresh legs tonight.

4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander o27.5 Pts (-105)

2.1 u to win 2u

SGA has been hot since returning from injury. In his two starts, he’s scored 32 and 36 points. The volume has been there too. He’s averaging 23 shots in the two games. Josh Giddy and Lu Dort are both out again. SGA’s volume is going to be there again tonight. Sacramento gives up the 4th most points to PGs/game in the NBA. SGA’s points ladders are in play tonight as well.

Bonus Bets on Fan Duel:

SGA 30+ +114

SGA 35+ +290

