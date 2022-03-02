4 NBA picks for Wednesday, March 2: Betting on James Harden and 3 player point totals

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) reacts after scoring a basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Here’s a look at some picks for NBA games on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Yesterday’s record : (5-4, +2.45u) (5-1 on non bonus bets)

Overall record: (13-11, +5.49u)

Jarrett Allen o16.5 points: +100 (DK)

2u to win 2u

Jarrett Allen Pts & Rebs o27.5: -125 (DK) 1.25u to win 1



Wednesday night will be the fourth meeting this season between the Cavs and the Hornets. Their first meeting was the second game of the season. Allen got into foul trouble and only played 27 minutes.

In the other two games, Allen has absolutely crushed. Back in November, he had 24 and 16 against Charlotte. On Feb. 4, he had 29 and 22.

There are 150 defensive positions in the NBA -- five positions times 30 teams. Centers vs. Charlotte have the fifth-best matchup out of 150 positions for points/game and the fifth-best matchup for rebounds/game.

Joel Embiid o30.5 points: -120 (DK)

1.2u to win 1u

Joel Embiid is on a mission. This man wants to be the MVP this year, and he’s playing like the MVP right now. He’s had 34 or more points in four of his last five games.

He’s had 44 or more points and rebounds in seven of his last eight. I’d be on Embiid even if he wasn’t playing the Knicks, but he is playing the Knicks, and he just put up 37/9 on them at MSG on Sunday.

James Harden o34.5 points and assists: -115 (DK)

1.15u to win 1u

James Harden is fitting in way better than I ever imagined in Philly. Through two games with the Sixers, he is averaging 28/9/14. Wednesday night will be Harden’s first home game since being traded. I expect the atmosphere to be electric and for him to put on a show.

The only thing that keeps him from hitting this number is injury or blowout. I will be covering the blowout by also betting PHI -10.5. I did the same thing for their game Sunday and hit all of my props, plus they still covered.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander o26.5 points: -112 (FD)

1.12u to win 1u

I’m riding with SGA until he lets me down. He’s played in three games since returning from injury and has scored 32+ in all three. His usage has been north of 34% in all three games.

Until Josh Giddy or Lu Dort return from injury, SGA is going to have a crazy amount of usage. I honestly expected his prop to be closer to 28.5 or 29.5.

There is blowout concern with a +14.5 spread, but in both games against the Nuggets this season, SGA has played 30+ minutes. Also, the Nuggets, who are good defensively as a team, are very bad against point guards. point guards vs. Denver have the seventh-best matchup for any position in the NBA.

Bonus bets