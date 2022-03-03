4 NBA picks for Thursday, March 3: One game, one same-game parlay, 2 best player prop bets

Here’s a look at some picks for NBA games on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

Yesterday’s record: (5-6, -0.2u) (4-1 on the Core 4, +3.8 units)

Overall Record: (18-17, +5.29u)

Detroit Pistons +8.5 @ Toronto Raptors -110 DK

1.1u to win 1u

Detroit has covered five games in a row against the spread. Toronto is 2-3 ATS in their last five games. The Pistons are 2-0 against the Raptors this season and have always played the Raptors tough since Dwayne Casey left Toronto and came to Detroit. The Pistons are probably the healthiest they’ve been all season. The way they’ve been keeping games close recently, I love the idea of getting 8.5 points here.

DK Special 33% Profit Boost: +175 +232

Ja Morant 25+

Jayson Tatum 3+ Threes

Steven Adams 10+ Rebounds

1u to win 2.32u

On Draft Kings today, you will find a special promo boost for the above parlay. The boost is 33% and takes the +175 line to +232. My original bet for this game was very similar; Ja 25+/Tatum 25+/Steven Adams o10.5 Rebounds. That paid +204. This pays better and requires less from Tatum and one less rebound from Adams.

Ja Morant has been playing out of his mind recently. He averaged over 33pts/game in the month of February. He has hit 25+ pts in 7 of his last 10. Today is not only Jayson Tatum’s birthday but Jaylen Brown is out tonight and this gives Tatum a real boost in usage. Tatum has hit 3+ threes in 5 of his last 7 and that was with Brown in. The last leg of this same-game is Steven Adams to get 10+ rebound. His prop is actually 10.5 so you are getting a little help only needing 10. Adams might see more minutes than normal considering the big bodies the Celtics can run out at center. Adams has hit 10+ Rebound in 10 of his last 12 games.

3. Jakob Poeltl o15.5 +100

1u to win 1u

Jakob Poeltl has become a bigger part of the Spurs offense as the season has progressed. He has covered 15.5 pts in each of his last three games. He has averaged 21.3 pts/game over that span. Tonight, he gets a plus match up against the Kings. Sacramento is dead last in the league in points in the paint allowed. Poeltl is sixth in the league in paint touches/game. He is sixth in shots taken in the paint and seventh in shots made in the paint.

4. Clint Capela Rebounds

So this prop isn’t posted as of noon today but it’s a line I am very interested in. In the 3 games Capela has played against the Bulls this season he has had 17,15,16 rebounds. I will come back and update the article with the odds and bet size once the line goes up this afternoon.