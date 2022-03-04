4 NBA picks for Friday, March 4: 5 best player props bets for tonight’s slate

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 14: Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons brings the ball up court against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena on February 14, 2022 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Here’s a look at some picks for NBA games on Friday, March 4, 2022.

Yesterday’s Record ( 3-4, 0 units) (Core Picks 3-1, +2 units)

Overall Record (21-21, +5.29 units)

Cade Cunningham o30.5 Points/Rebounds/Assist (PRA) -110 (DK)

1.1u to win 1u

Saddiq Bey o25.5 PRA -120 (DK) 1.2 to win 1u

Jerami Grant o26.5 PRA -115 (DK) 1.15 to win 1u



I’m going very heavy on the Pistons-Pacers game today. The total for this game is at 230.5 right now. That’s the highest projected total for any Pistons game all season. The reason? Neither of these two teams play very good defense.

All three of the above bets have hit three games in a row. The usage for the Pistons is very concentrated on these three. Over the past three games, Corey Joseph aand Isaiah Stewart have put up an average of 12.3 shots/game COMBINED. Cady, Bey, and Grant have all had 14+ Shots/Game EACH. The volume will be there for a repeat performance and the Pacers backcourt is well below average defensively.

If you are convinced this trio can’t repeat this performance, then bet the under. Their performances and the game total are directly correlated.

Malcomb Brogdon o18.5 -105 and Tyrese Haliburton o17.5pts +100

Brogdon: 1.05u to win 1u

Haliburton: 1u to win 1u

On the other side of that 230.5 total are the Indiana Pacers. The two bets I’m focusing on here are Malcomb Brogdon and Tyrese Haliburton points. Since returning from injury Brogdon has score 20+ points in two of his three starts. The game he didn’t was his first game back. He only had 15. But he took no shots from the FT line. The key is here, he took it easy his first game back. He wasn’t driving, getting into the lane and getting fouled. That is a big part of his game. In his second game back he had 4 FT attempts. In his third game back he had 12 FT attempts. His ability to get to the line really helps him reach that goal of 20+ points.

Ad

When Brogdon came back there was concern about what happen to Tyrese Haliburton’s usage. So far through three games together it hasn’t diminished really at all. Haliburton has hit 20+ points in three straight. Brogdon played in two of those. The Pistons backcourt is also not good defensively. We should see lots of scoring from both sides tonight.

Darius Garland o20.5 +100

2u to win 2u

There was no minutes limit on Darius Garland in his return from injury on Wednesday. He played 33 minutes. Philadelphia is very good defensively but this number is well below the level Garland is playing at right now. He has had 24+ points in each of his last 5 starts. He had 27 against the 76ers back on 12th. Garland is absolutely a candidate for a points ladder on Fan Duel or Player Specials bet on DK. Keep an eye out as those numbers post closer to game time. I will update the article if anything stands out.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander o27.5 -122 (FD)

1u to win 1u

Here we go again. We are riding the SGA points train until it runs off the rails. I started the morning thinking I was going to be betting the SGA unders because there was a chance Lu Dort returned tonight. Dort has been ruled out. Josh Giddy has been ruled out. That just leaves SGA to eat all of that usage right up. He is coming off another game of 39% usage and 0+ FG attempts. The volume is outrageous and tonight he gets the Minnesota Timberwolves who is third in the NBA in Pace. This means their will be even more shot attempts for SGA tonight. Smash that over.

Ad

Other bets today