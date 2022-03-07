4 NBA picks for Monday, March 7: 3 points overs and a PRA over

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 02: Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons looks on in the first half while playing the Milwaukee Bucks at Little Caesars Arena on November 02, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Here’s a look at some picks for NBA games on Monday, March 7, 2022.

Friday’s Picks (6-2, +4.85u)

Overall Picks (27-23, +10.14u)

Cade Cunningham o30.5 Points + Rebounds + Assist

1.2u to win 1u

Right now, Cade Cunningham is doing everything for the Pistons. They have won five of their last seven and Cade has hit his PRA number in all seven games. He has eclipsed 30.5 PRA in five of seven and has had 29+ in all seven. Over that span he is averaging 20.4/8.0/4.9.

Tonight, Cade and the Pistons will take on the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks are one of the few teams with a worse defensive rating than the Pistons.

Trae Young o27.5 Points -110 (DK)

Trae Young o37.5 Points + Assist (MGM)

Tonight’s matchup against the Pistons is every bit as good for Trae Young as Cade’s matchup against the Hawks. Despite winning five of their last seven, the Pistons have allowed an average of 112 pts/game in those seven. In his only matchup against the Detroit this season, Young scored 32 points. He has had 29+ in his last three games against the Pistons. He has also had 30+ points in three of his last four games.

Tyrese Maxey o17.5 Points -125 DK

1.25u to win 1u

I can’t believe I’m going back to the Maxey well here, but I just like money too much not to. This weekend he burned me. His points prop once again was o17.5. He scored his 17th point with 7:49 left in the 3rd quarter, then never… scored… again!

I was boiling mad, but that’s over now. It’s time to get back on the saddle. Before Saturday, Maxey hit this number in five straight. He’s even hit it in all four games he’s played in with James Harden. Joel Embiid and Harden are the clear number one and number two options for the 76ers, and I believe it’s Maxey, not Tobias Harris, who is the third option.

Tonight’s game against the Bulls will be competitive. Of the three teams projected for over 119 points tonight Philly is the only one not projected for a blow out.

Josh Hart o17.5 Points +100 (DK)

1u to win 1u

Josh Hart o22.5 Points + Assist -110 (DK)

1.1u to win 1u

When Josh Hart first got to Portland he was crushing his points prop, thanks to good shooting from outside. In his first three games with the Blazers he was 11-21 from beyond the 3pt line. In his last three games, he is 1 for 15 beyond the arch.

So what changed? Well, Hart’s last three games have come against Phoenix, Denver and Golden State, who rank 1st, 3rd and 4th in 3pt defensive FG%. The big reason to back Hart tonight is going to be his usage. Everyone is out tonight for Portland. Of the four other projected starters, two have never started before and the other two have 24 combined starts this year. This is a very inexperienced team. Josh Hart is the clear number one option for the Blazers tonight.

