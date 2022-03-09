Live stream: Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard speaks for first time since suspension

Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard speaks to the media for the first time since serving his five-game suspension.

Howard has regained the reigns of the men’s basketball program after serving a five-game suspension for slapping assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft at the end of a Feb. 20 game against the Wisconsin Badgers.

The altercation not only cost Howard five games, but he was also hit hum in the pockets after receiving a hefty $40,000 fine.

Howard met with each member of the team Monday (March 7) during the group’s off day as they prepare for the second round of the Big Ten tournament, where they will match up against Mike Woodson and his Indiana Hoosiers.

The men in maize are on the NCAA tournament bubble after finishing the season with a 17-13 record going 11-9 in the Big Ten.

The Wolverines went 3-2 in Howard’s absence, capping off the season with a big-time road win vs. hated rival Ohio State, who was ranked 23rd at the time.