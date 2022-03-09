Poll ranks East Lansing, Ann Arbor as top 25 college basketball cities

A.J. Hoggard #11 of the Michigan State Spartans handles the ball under pressure from DeVante' Jones #12 of the Michigan Wolverines in the second half at Breslin Center on January 29, 2022 in East Lansing, Michigan.

DETROIT – A WalletHub.com poll ranked East Lansing and Ann Arbor as two of the top 25 college basketball cities for 2022.

Fans across the United States are preparing their 2022 March Madness brackets ahead of the NCAA conference tournaments. Depending on where you live, I’m sure you’ve already picked your alma mater to hoist this year’s NCAA Men’s Division I Championship Trophy, but at the moment, there isn’t an odds-on favorite.

The 2022 college basketball season, amongst other sports, has been affected by the pandemic and their league’s COVID protocols. Fans across America are gearing up to watch the tournaments on their respective televisions.

Ad

But the turnout hasn’t affected the bottom dollar for most schools as revenue has spiked. For example, the most profitable team in college basketball is the Louisville Cardinals men’s team, which has a yearly revenue of nearly $48.6 million according to Wallethub.

The sport is more than money as it focuses on the players and their entertainment values; with that in mind, which cities provide the most excitement for teams to root for?

Each team in their respective cities has a unique basketball history. Graduates and former star athletes this time of year dress up in their school colors and reminisce about the past while rooting for the future of their programs.

With that in mind, WalletHub crunched the numbers on more than 290 cities throughout the U.S., ranging from a team’s winning percentages, stadium capacities, and social media engagement with the fans and the alumni.

Click here to see where your team lands.