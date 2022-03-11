Red Wings center Robby Fabbri done for season with suspected torn ACL

(Carlos Osorio, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Detroit Red Wings center Robby Fabbri shares during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT – Detroit Red Wings center Robby Fabbri has been placed on Injured Reserve after tearing his ACL, ending his season.

Head coach Jeff Blashill said Friday that Fabbri will undergo further evaluation but the team suspects he tore his ACL and will miss the team’s remaining games this season.

Fabbri’s season ends with 17 goals and 13 assists this year, 5th on the team in points, averaging about 17 minutes of ice time per game.

The Red Wings have called up left wing Taro Hirose from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

Hirose, 25, leads the Griffins this season in points (45), assists (31) and shots (109) in 52 games, while being tied atop the team leaderboard with 14 goals. The left winger has split his professional career between the Red Wings and Griffins and has logged one NHL game with Detroit this season.

The Red Wings have 24 games left this season.

