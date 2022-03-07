Detroit Red Wings place alternate captain Danny DeKeyser on waivers on his birthday

Danny DeKeyser #65 of the Detroit Red Wings skates against the Montreal Canadiens during the third period at Centre Bell on November 2, 2021 in Montreal, Canada.

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings have placed alternate captain Danny DeKeyser on waivers on his birthday.

DeKeyser, who turned 32 years old Monday (March 7), is in his 10th season with the Red Wings since they signed him as a free agent in 2013. He has six assists and no goals in 43 games this season, with a +/- of minus-12.

In his career, DeKeyser has 33 goals and 108 assists across 531 games, all in Detroit.

At 8:18 a.m. Monday, the Red Wings tweeted a “happy birthday” graphic for their captain. By 2 p.m., reports from multiple outlets started to emerge that he had been placed on waivers.

The Red Wings also claimed defenseman Olli Juolevi off waivers and recalled center Joe Veleno from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Center Carter Rowney was placed on injured reserve