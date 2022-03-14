Live updates: Tracking Detroit Lions NFL free agency rumors, news

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 09: Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions looks on during the first half against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field on January 09, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

DETROIT – The NFL’s free agency negotiating period will open on Monday before the league’s new year begins on Wednesday. We’re tracking the latest Lions news ahead of the official start of the offseason.

Teams are allowed to negotiate with the agents of upcoming unrestricted free agents during the “Two Day Negotiating Period,” a window prior to the start of free agency (in 2022: from noon ET on March 14 until 4 p.m. ET on March 16).

Free agency itself starts when the NFL League Year does (in 2022: 4 p.m. ET on March 16), while team spending is limited by the annual salary cap ($208.2 million in 2022).

We’re tracking the latest Detroit Lions free agency news and rumors, along with updates from around the league.

Track NFL Free Agency rumors below: