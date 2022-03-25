Remember Jarrad Davis? Detroit Lions bring back former first-round pick after 1 year apart

Jarrad Davis #40 of the Detroit Lions in action against Washington during the second half at FedExField on November 24, 2019 in Landover, Maryland.

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions have signed linebacker Jarrad Davis, their first-round pick in 2017, after he left for one season to play with the New York Jets.

Davis, 27, was the No. 21 overall pick by former Lions general manager Bob Quinn five years ago. In 55 games with Detroit from 2017-2020, Davis totaled 305 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks.

Davis signed a one-year deal with the Jets last offseason and made 25 tackles in nine games. He became an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and ultimately returned to the Lions.

The terms of his contract have not yet been disclosed.