Detroit Tigers announce 16 roster moves -- 3 key relievers hurt, 4 final bullpen spots awarded

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers announced 16 roster moves Wednesday, including three key relief pitchers going on the injured list and the final four members of the Opening Day bullpen.
Here are the moves that were announced:
Injuries
- Relief pitcher Jose Cisnero was placed on the 60-day injured list with a right shoulder strain.
- Relief pitcher Andrew Chafin was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left groin strain, retroactive to April 4.
- Relief pitcher Kyle Funkhouser was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right shoulder strain.
- Outfield prospect Riley Greene was placed on the Triple-A injured list with a right food fracture.
- Outfielder Derek Hill was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain, retroactive to April 4.
- Catcher Jake Rogers was placed on the 60-day injured list with a right elbow sprain.
- Starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull was placed on the 60-day injured list with a right elbow sprain.
Opening Day additions
- First baseman Spencer Torkelson was officially added to the 40-man roster.
- Right-handed relief pitcher Will Vest was added to the 40-man roster.
- Right-handed pitcher Drew Hutchison was added to the 40-man roster.
- Right-handed relief pitcher Jacob Barnes was added to the 40-man roster.
- Right-handed pitcher Elvin Rodriguez was recalled from Double-A Erie.
Minor league assignments
- Willi Castro was optioned to Triple-A Toledo.
- Right-handed starting pitcher Wily Peralta was assigned to Single-A Lakeland.
- Right-handed pitcher Chase Anderson will report to Triple-A Toledo on April 8.
Dropped from 40-man roster
- Left-handed relief pitcher Miguel Del Pozo was designated for assignment.
Bullpen disaster
The main takeaway from this series of moves is that the Tigers’ bullpen is in big, big trouble. A unit that once included six reliable pitchers is down to just Gregory Soto and Michael Fulmer.
Cisnero, Chafin and Funkhouser are injured, Fulmer has struggled with results and velocity this spring, and Tyler Alexander has been forced to join the starting rotation.
Alex Lange and Joe Jimenez will be asked to get important outs early in the season, and that can’t be a good feeling for manager A.J. Hinch.
Vest, Hutchison, Barnes and Rodriguez will be forced into meaningful roles right away.