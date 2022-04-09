Detroit Tigers Opening Day: Submit your best photos!

Detroit Tigers' Austin Meadows is greeted by teammate Jonathan Schoop after scoring during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Friday, April 8, 2022, in Detroit.

DETROIT – Opening Day 2022 has come and gone for Detroit, but the Tigers’ thrilling Friday victory has certainly left its mark on fans hopeful for a strong season.

With two new stars on the Tigers’ starting lineup, the revamped team stormed back to earn a walk-off victory over the division-rival Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park.

We want to keep Friday’s energy alive!

Whether you were at the game, celebrating downtown, or watching elsewhere -- we want you to share your favorite pictures from this year’s Opening Day. Submit your best photos below so we can feature them here.

Go Tigers!

