Detroit Auto Show announces dates for downtown return this fall

DETROIT – The Detroit Auto Show has announced the dates for its return to downtown in the fall.

The North American International Auto Show today is revealing more about its first-ever indoor-outdoor fall auto show, including plans for dynamic vehicle activations, free community activities downtown, Charity Preview’s return and a rebranded logo for the show.

The Detroit Auto Show is returning to downtown Detroit and will feature hands-on activities and community events! The show will be at Huntington Place, with several outdoor activations happening throughout the city, September 14-25. Stay locked in for more info about the show! pic.twitter.com/2yF657bW4V — North American International Auto Show (@NAIASDetroit) April 26, 2022

Scheduled for Sept. 14-25, 2022, at Huntington Place in Detroit, the auto show returns after a multi-year absence precipitated by the pandemic. This next-generation show will capitalize on the region’s assets, including its world-class convention center, Hart Plaza, the riverfront and its position as a mobility and technology incubator.

“This year’s auto show plays a vitally important role in promoting emerging technologies particularly in the EV space,” said Detroit Auto Show Executive Director Rod Alberts. “And, as the first auto show of the season and with the release of new models in the fall, we expect the show to be a pivotal player in consumers’ vehicle shopping and purchase decisions.”

Ad

What to expect

According to show officials, the main show floor at Huntington Place is sold out and will feature a mix of hands-on activations, traditional vehicle exhibits and a showcase of automotive innovation and technology.

Plans call for at least five active tracks inside Huntington Place with a number of dynamic activations envisioned outside in Hart Plaza.

Multiple brands are planning street course ride-and-drives along the new 2023 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix downtown circuit.

AutoMobili-D (AMD), presented by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, returns inside Huntington Place featuring 80+ technology companies, Tier 1 suppliers and start-ups as well as leading universities.

AMD will also be the backdrop for powerful content with panel discussions being scheduled with an emphasis on mobility and electrification trends and observations.

Charity Preview

The signature Charity Preview gala returns on Friday, Sept.16, 2022, at Huntington Place with black-tie attire and soon-to-be-announced headline entertainment.

Show organizers expect an energized citywide celebration on Charity Preview night, with downtown restaurants, bars and other venues activated that evening, offering the community a great night out in Detroit.

“We are thrilled to bring back our much-anticipated and longstanding Charity Preview,” said Detroit Auto Show Chairman Joe Lunghamer. “The event is a very important night of giving in Detroit, but it also sets the stage for the Public Show that brings thousands of visitors downtown and generates incredible economic impact for our community.”

Tickets for Charity Preview are priced at $400 each or $700 a pair and will go on sale July 11, 2022.

Charity Preview has raised more than $100 million for children’s charities in Southeastern Michigan over the past 25 years alone. In total, Charity Preview has generated over $121 million since its inception in 1976.

Ad

Beneficiaries for this year’s Charity Preview:

Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan

The Children’s Center

The Children’s Foundation

Detroit Auto Dealers Association Charitable Foundation Fund, a fund of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan

Detroit PAL

University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital

More information

This year’s auto show is also being designed with a community-wide focus and an eye on the rich diversity that makes Detroit the perfect host city for this global mobility show. Auto show organizers are working with the Downtown Detroit Partnership to offer robust programming and entertainment free of charge to the community at downtown area parks.

The 2022 show will sport a new logo emphasizing the energized Detroit-centric focus of the event while reflecting the continued global flavor of the show.

Ad

“With the show’s exciting transformation, it was the ideal time to introduce fresh branding for what will be a Detroit auto show experience unlike any other before,” Alberts said.

The logo’s green and blue color palette moves the brand forward and speaks to the new, clean energy pathways and technologies transforming today’s mobility industry. The incorporation of DETROIT into the logo is a nod to the show’s proud roots and acknowledgment that the event will be a true celebration of community in 2022 and beyond.