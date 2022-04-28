2022 NFL draft: What to know, how to watch, Detroit Lions info

Josh Reynolds #8 of the Detroit Lions makes the catch for a receiving touchdown in the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Ford Field on December 19, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan.

DETROIT – The 2022 NFL draft is finally upon us.

Ten weeks have passed since Matthew Stafford led the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl title, and now, it’s time for the teams on the other end of the standings to take center stage.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s draft.

General NFL draft info

When: First round begins at 8 p.m. Thursday (April 28). Draft runs through April 30.

Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ABC, NFL Network

Top five picks (as of now):

Jacksonville Jaguars Detroit Lions Houston Texans New York Jets New York Giants

Click here to view the full draft order for all seven rounds.

Detroit Lions prep

Barring trades, the Detroit Lions will own the No. 2 and No. 32 overall picks in the first round.

Ad

Here’s a full list of their selections:

First round: No. 2 No. 32 (from Stafford trade with Rams)

Second round: No. 34

Third round: No. 66 No. 97 (compensatory pick)

Fifth round: No. 177 (compensatory pick)

Sixth round: No. 181 No. 217 (compensatory pick)



The Lions don’t have any picks in the fourth or seventh rounds, as of now.

What are the Lions’ needs? You name it, they need it.

Other than perhaps offensive line, running back, and tight end, the Lions shouldn’t shy away from any position group if there’s a player they like available.

Edge rusher and wide receiver are two of the greatest needs, and the former is expected to be addressed with the No. 2 overall selection. General manager Brad Holmes can pretty much stick with the best player available this year because his team has plenty of holes to fill on both sides of the ball.

Holmes is coming off a strong first draft class in which he landed Penei Sewell, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Ifeatu Melifonwu, and a handful of other solid players. Fans are excited to see what he does as an encore this time around.