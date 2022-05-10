Detroit Tigers enter Tuesday’s doubleheader on 24-inning scoreless streak

Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Baez, right is held back by manager A.J. Hinch, middle after being ejected by home plate umpire Nick Mahrley in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Detroit, Monday, May 9, 2022.

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers‘ offense hit a new low Monday night, getting shut out for the second day in a row.

Over the past two games, the Tigers have managed just five hits across 18 scoreless innings. Those games were started by Houston’s Jake Odorizzi and Oakland’s Paul Blackburn -- not exactly Cy Young candidates.

Going back to Saturday, the Tigers haven’t scored a run in 24 innings. Their most recent run came in the third inning of that game, when Miguel Cabrera’s 600th career double knocked in a pair. That happened at 4:56 p.m. Saturday, and Tigers fans haven’t had anything to celebrate since.

Despite adding Javier Baez, Austin Meadows, and Spencer Torkelson to the lineup this season, the Tigers have the worst offense in all of baseball. They’ve scored 78 runs in 28 games while hitting a league-low 11 homers.

Of the 30 MLB teams, 28 have scored at least 95 runs this season. Kansas City has scored 79 runs in two fewer games than the Tigers. It’s not just that the offense is bad -- it’s an utter disaster.

Detroit owns the lowest slugging percentage in MLB by a wide margin, and the only team with a lower OPS (Oakland) just shut the Tigers out in their home ballpark.

The Tigers have already been effectively eliminated from the playoff race by May 10, and only have a 2.5-game lead on the Cincinnati Reds in the battle for 29th-best record in MLB.

With two runs scored or fewer in six consecutive losses over the past week, there’s no sign of the Tigers turning this season around.