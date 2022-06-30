Report: Pistons expected to sign restricted free agent Marvin Bagley III to a 3-year-$37 million deal

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MARCH 27: Marvin Bagley III #35 of the Detroit Pistons looks on against the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena on March 27, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

(Nic Antaya, 2022 Nic Antaya)