Report: Pistons expected to sign restricted free agent Marvin Bagley III to a 3-year-$37 million deal

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MARCH 27: Marvin Bagley III #35 of the Detroit Pistons looks on against the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena on March 27, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) (Nic Antaya, 2022 Nic Antaya)

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons and restricted free agent forward Marvin Bagley III have agreed to a 3-year-$37 million deal, Yahoo Sports reports.

Bagley III, in 22 games, averaged 14.6 points per game and 6.8 rebounds per game on 55% shooting.

His addition to the team, alongside Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren, give the Pistons more bodies to rim run and protect the paint for the upcoming 2022 season.

