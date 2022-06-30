Report: Pistons expected to sign restricted free agent Marvin Bagley III to a 3-year-$37 million deal

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons and restricted free agent forward Marvin Bagley III have agreed to a 3-year-$37 million deal, Yahoo Sports reports.
Bagley III, in 22 games, averaged 14.6 points per game and 6.8 rebounds per game on 55% shooting.
His addition to the team, alongside Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren, give the Pistons more bodies to rim run and protect the paint for the upcoming 2022 season.
