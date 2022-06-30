LIVE UPDATES: Detroit Pistons NBA Free Agency 2022 rumors, news

NBA Free Agency opens for negotiations (we call it legal tampering) on Friday afternoon, and the Pistons have some money to play with entering the busy offseason period.

The Pistons have already been one of the busiest teams in the league heading into the offseason -- here’s a quick recap of what has happened:

Pistons traded Jerami Grant to Portland

Pistons drafted Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren

Pistons acquired Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel from Knicks

Pistons extended an offer to Marvin Bagley III, declined options on Luka Garza, Frank Jackson, picked up options on Cory Joseph and Hamidou Diallo

Yes, there were some other things in there -- a lot of second round picks and whatnot, but we’re not getting too technical today. We’re just talking people.

NBA Free Agency officially opens for its negotiation period on Friday at 6 p.m., and we’ll be tracking all the latest rumors for the Pistons and around the league in the live blog below.

Follow live NBA Free Agency updates below: