Detroit Pistons announce 2022 NBA Summer League Roster

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 06: Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Piston high fives Saben Lee #38 of the Detroit Pistons during the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Little Caesars Arena on April 06, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The Detroit Pistons recently announced their 2022 NBA Summer League roster via social media with some notable players making the list.

Some notable names include former No. 1 pick of the 2021 NBA Draft, Cade Cunningham and Saddiq Bey who both had stellar rookie seasons, but will only be practicing with the squad.

Within the same draft class was Balsa Koprivica who has been in his home country of Serbia playing professionally who will be joining the summer team.

The 2022 draft picks, Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren will be participating in the summer league competition as they look to get their first NBA game-like experience under their belt.

Others notable names include Killian Hayes, Saben Lee and Isaiah Stewart who also were heavy contributors to the team this past season.

Hayes averaged almost 7 points per game, along with 3 rebounds and 4 assists, but showed stronger scoring ability towards the latter half of this past season.

Ad

The guard dropped 26 points in a matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder in March.

Lee also at guard averaged almost 6 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists and finished out this past season strong with an 11 point game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Isaiah Stewart was also another strong contributor averaging 8 points, 8 rebounds and an assists per game.

Former University of Michigan star, Isaiah Livers along with the Boeheim brothers of the Syracuse Orange, who are the sons of Syracuse men’s basketball head coach and legend Jim Boeheim.

Charlie Moore of the University of Miami and Jules Bernard of UCLA, who were both late pick ups for the squad on draft night, will also be playing along with Motor City Cruise guard Justin Turner and his teammate Anthony Tarke.

Stanley Umude of The University of Arkansas signed an Exhibition 10 day contract with the Pistons and will be looking to prove himself through the competition.

Ad

Kameron McGusty from the University of Miami will join the summer league team with a chance at making the roster along with Howard University guard Kyle Foster.

You can catch the power packed team starting July 7th at the Las Vegas 2022 NBA Summer League on ESPN.