Report: Pistons expected to sign free agent Kevin Knox II to a 2-year-$6 million deal

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 23: Kevin Knox II #5 of the Atlanta Hawks brings the ball up court against the Charlotte Hornets during their game at Spectrum Center on January 23, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons and free agent forward Kevin Knox II have agreed to a 2-year-$6 million deal, The Athletic reports.

Free agent Kevin Knox has agreed to a two-year, $6 million deal with the Detroit Pistons, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2022

Knox, in 30 games for the Atlanta Hawks, averaged 3.1 points per game on 36.5% shooting from the field and 27.8% while also shooting 72.7% from the charity stripe.

His addition to the team will provide more depth to the Pistons front court for the 2022 season.

