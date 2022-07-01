85º

Report: Pistons expected to sign free agent Kevin Knox II to a 2-year-$6 million deal

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Detroit Pistons, Detroit Bad Boys, Detroit Basketball, Pistons, NBA, NBA Free Agency, Basketball, Kevin Knox
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 23: Kevin Knox II #5 of the Atlanta Hawks brings the ball up court against the Charlotte Hornets during their game at Spectrum Center on January 23, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images) (Jacob Kupferman, 2022 Jacob Kupferman)

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons and free agent forward Kevin Knox II have agreed to a 2-year-$6 million deal, The Athletic reports.

Knox, in 30 games for the Atlanta Hawks, averaged 3.1 points per game on 36.5% shooting from the field and 27.8% while also shooting 72.7% from the charity stripe.

His addition to the team will provide more depth to the Pistons front court for the 2022 season.

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

