Report: Pistons expected to sign free agent Kevin Knox II to a 2-year-$6 million deal

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons and free agent forward Kevin Knox II have agreed to a 2-year-$6 million deal, The Athletic reports.
Knox, in 30 games for the Atlanta Hawks, averaged 3.1 points per game on 36.5% shooting from the field and 27.8% while also shooting 72.7% from the charity stripe.
His addition to the team will provide more depth to the Pistons front court for the 2022 season.
