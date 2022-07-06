Indiana Fever drop season series to Seattle Storm

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JUNE 27: NaLyssa Smith #1 of the Indiana Fever drives the ball against Megan Gustafson #10 of the Phoenix Mercury during the first half of the WNBA game at Footprint Center on June 27, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

In the second matchup in five days between the two teams, the Indiana Fever were defeated by the Seattle Storm 95-73 on Tuesday night at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

It was the final regular season game in Indiana for Storm veteran guards Sue Bird and Briann January.

Indiana started off the game hitting four of its first five shots, but went 1-of-8 to end the first quarter.

Seattle ended the opening frame on a 10-2 run and led 23-16. In the second quarter, Indiana opened with a 9-0 run out of the break.

Seattle went on to score 33 points in the third quarter and led 77-58 going into the fourth quarter.

Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell ended the night leading the team with 21 points and rookie NaLyssa Smith had a 14-point performance. Danielle Robinson added 11 points, six rebounds and four assists.

For Seattle, guard Jewell Loyd led all scorers with 25 points. Forward Breanna Stewart had 12 points to go with six rebounds.

Ad

Center Ezi Magbegor recorded her first double-double of the season with 12 points and 11 boards, and Tina Charles ended with 13 points and eight rebounds off the bench.