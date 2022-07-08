Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera selected to MLB All-Star Game through new ‘legends’ clause

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera reacts on first base after his 3,000th career hit during the first inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Colorado Rockies, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT – Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera has been selected to play in this year’s MLB All-Star Game through the league’s new “legends” clause.

As part of the new collective bargaining agreement between MLB and the Players Association, Commissioner Rob Manfred has the right to add one player from each league to the all-star rosters based on “career achievements.”

Cabrera, who surpassed 500 career home runs last season and 3,000 career hits in May, certainly qualifies. The 39-year-old has accrued 3,065 hits, 505 home runs, 604 doubles, and 1,835 RBI in his 20-year career.

This season’s stats alone might have been enough to make Cabrera the team’s all-star representative, since the Tigers are lacking in obvious candidates. Cabrera is batting .308 with three home runs, seven doubles, and 31 RBI.

3,000 hits, 600 doubles, 500 home runs and now his 12th All Star appearance.



Miguel Cabrera has been selected to the American League All-Star team by Commissioner Rob Manfred for his accomplishments as one of the greatest hitters in baseball history. pic.twitter.com/RFSwt7eFBz — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) July 8, 2022

There’s one year left on Cabrera’s contract with the Tigers, so it’s possible his career will end after the 2023 season.

MLB announced Albert Pujols, who is retiring after 2022, will play for the National League as its “legends” selection. Pujols returned to the St. Louis Cardinals -- where he spent the first 11 seasons of his career -- this year after 10 seasons in Los Angeles.