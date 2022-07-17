Baseball analytics site gives Tigers 0% chance to make playoffs

CLEVELAND, OHIO - JULY 15: Jonathan Schoop #7 of the Detroit Tigers reacts as he flies out to end the top of the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on July 15, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

If you’ve watched the Detroit Tigers this season, this shouldn’t come as a huge surprise, but to see it in writing, it’s just, well, sad.

FanGraphs, a baseball statistics and analytics site, updated projections for each time on Sunday heading into the MLB All Star Break, and for the 37-55 Tigers, it’s not looking great.

FanGraphs calculate that the Tigers have a 0.0% chance of making the playoffs, joining the Royals and Athletics in the American League as the only teams with a 0% chance to make a run.

The Nationals, Cubs, Pirates, Reds and Diamondbacks all have that same odds in the National League.

The Tigers sit 12.5 games out of first place in the AL Central, and are projected by FanGraphs to finish with about 68 wins and 93 losses.

Entering the season, many fans were hopeful the Tigers could make a push for a playoff spot, with an expanded playoff format, and new offseason additions. But it just hasn’t happened. At least team owner Chris Ilitch is “pleased” with the results.

