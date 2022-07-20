Will the Detroit Lions surpass 6 wins? That’s the most popular NFL bet for one sportsbook

Tracy Walker III #21 of the Detroit Lions celebrates after an interception against the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter at Ford Field on January 09, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

DETROIT – Will the Detroit Lions win more than six games this season? Many people seem to think so, because that’s the most popular NFL bet by handle this month at one sportsbook.

According to Caesars Sportsbook, the Lions are getting “a ton of love from bettors.”

The over/under on Lions wins during the upcoming season is currently at six, and according to Caesars, betting on the Lions to surpass that number is the most popular NFL wager by handle this month. That means the total amount of money on the Lions winning more than six games is larger than the total amount of money on any other NFL bet in July.

Dan Campbell has also drawn the most money to win NFL Coach of the Year, and running back D’Andre Swift is the popular pick to lead the league in rushing yards, Caesars reports.

Why are the Lions getting so much love after a 3-13-1 season?

Ad

It probably has something to do with their 3-3 finish after the Lions began the season 0-10-1. Fans are also excited about the late-season emergence of rookie receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

The perception of quarterback Jared Goff changed late in the season, as well. In his last five games, Goff completed 69.6% of his passes for 1,136 yards, 11 touchdowns and two interceptions.

St. Brown’s improvement had a lot to do with Goff’s turnaround, and fans can’t wait to see what the tandem does with an increased arsenal in 2022. The Lions traded into the first round to draft Alabama receiver Jameson Williams and also signed wideout D.J. Chark in free agency.

T.J. Hockenson should see an increased role this season, if he can stay healthy. He averaged 48.6 receiving yards per game in 2021 after a Pro Bowl appearance the year prior.

Detroit addressed its defensive issues by selecting Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 pick in the draft. Many considered him the top prospect available, and it was a great fit because an inability to rush the passer was the team’s greatest weakness in 2021.

Ad

Bettors aren’t necessarily counting on the Lions to be “good.” They just need them to finish with a 7-10 record or better to cash in on this suddenly popular wager.