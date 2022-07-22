Indiana Fever drop season series against Las Vegas Aces

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JUNE 27: NaLyssa Smith #1 of the Indiana Fever drives the ball against Megan Gustafson #10 of the Phoenix Mercury during the first half of the WNBA game at Footprint Center on June 27, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Fever forward NaLyssa Smith finished with a team-high 24 points, in the teams 90-77 loss at the Las Vegas Aces.

Indiana fell to 5-24, while the Aces improved to 19-8, this is the Fevers 11th straight loss.

Indiana opened the game with a 5-0 lead, but would never lead by more in the first of three regular season games against the Aces.

Victoria Vivians added 14 points, while Kelsey Mitchell ended the night with 10 points and seven assists.

Rookie guard Lexie Hull checked in late in the second quarter for the first time since missing the last six games due to an injury and added six points and one steal.

Aces forward A’ja Wilson was one of four Las Vegas starters who finished the game in double figures with 23 points.

Chelsea Gray ended with a double-double finishing with 14 points and a season-high 12 assists.

Jackie Young and Dearica Hamby each pitched in 16 and 10 points each.