A look at the 2022 Detroit Lions preseason, regular season schedule

ALLEN PARK, MICHIGAN - JULY 29: Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions looks on after the Detroit Lions Training Camp at the Lions Headquarters and Training Facility on July 29, 2022 in Allen Park, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Football season is just a few weeks away with preseason NFL action kicking off for most teams next week. Here’s a look at the Detroit Lions 2022 schedule.

Preseason:

Friday, Aug. 12 vs. Atlanta -- 6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 20 @ Colts -- 1 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 28 @ Steelers -- 4:30 p.m.

Regular season:

Sept. 11, Week 1: vs. Philadelphia -- Kickoff at 1 p.m.

Sept. 18, Week 2: vs. Washington -- Kickoff at 1 p.m.

Sept. 25, Week 3: @ Minnesota -- Kickoff at 1 p.m.

Oct. 2, Week 4: vs. Seattle -- Kickoff at 1 p.m.

Oct. 9, Week 5: @ New England -- Kickoff at 1 p.m.

Oct. 16, Week 6: ***BYE WEEK***

Oct. 23, Week 7: @ Dallas -- Kickoff at 1 p.m.

Oct. 30, Week 8: vs. Miami -- Kickoff at 1 p.m.

Nov. 6, Week 9: vs. Green Bay -- Kickoff at 1 p.m.

Nov. 13, Week 10: @ Chicago -- Kickoff at 1 p.m.

Nov. 20, Week 11: @ New York Giants -- Kickoff at 1 p.m.

Nov. 24, Week 12 (Thanksgiving): vs. Buffalo -- Kickoff at 12:30 p.m.

Dec. 4, Week 13: vs. Jacksonville -- Kickoff at 1 p.m.

Dec. 11, Week 14: vs. Minnesota -- Kickoff at 1 p.m.

Dec. 18, Week 15: @ New York Jets -- Kickoff at 1 p.m.

Dec. 24, Week 16: @ Carolina -- Kickoff at 1 p.m.

Jan. 1, Week 17: vs Chicago -- Kickoff at 1 p.m.

Jan. 7 or 8, Week 18: @ Green Bay -- Kickoff at TBD

The Lions won three games last season and Vegas has them at 6.5 wins this year. How many do you think they’ll win? Let us know in the comments section below.