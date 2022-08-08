New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz’s walk-out to the field is electric

New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz reacts after striking out Arizona Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho for the final out of a baseball game, Sunday, May 9, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK – He’s baseball’s best closer right now, and he’s got the song and dance to prove it.

With the way this season is going for the Detroit Tigers, it’s likely fans have turned their attention to what’s going on around the league. That attention has likely turned toward one of baseball’s best teams, the New York Mets and their closer, Edwin Diaz.

In a little over 45 innings of work, Diaz has struck out 88 batters and given up just seven earned runs all season, but it’s not just his numbers that jump at you, rather, his walk-out music when he heads to the mound to close out a game.

If that doesn’t hype you up, I don’t know what will.

In case you’re wondering, the song is called “Narco,” by Blasterjaxx and Timmy Trumpet. Also, call me what you will, but I thought the song played at the stadium was a live, acoustic version.

Spotify suggests I couldn’t be more wrong.

Back to the matter at-hand, this video screams “are you not entertained?” Just look at how hyped the crowd is, even Mr. and Mrs. Met get in on the fun. OOF. This is what good baseball looks, feels and sounds like. Gosh, imagine what it’s like to be the cameraperson. They must be feeling some type of way following Diaz out to the mound.

Sure, former Tigers pitcher Phil Coke used to sprint out to the mound, even Jose Valverde had his pre-entrance routine of spitting water to the left and to the right, followed by a quick slap of his glove to his leg before jogging out to the mound.

But this... this is how you fire up a crowd. Carry on Tigers fans, your time will come.