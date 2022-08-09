79º

Table tennis at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

Team USA's Juan Liu (Getty)

When to watch table tennis during the 2024 Paris Olympics

Fans of the Olympic Games’ table tennis tacticians will have the opportunity to consume multiple days of high-intensity competition from the 2024 Paris Olympics starting with the first men’s and women’s singles preliminary matches on Saturday, July 27. Fifteen days of table tennis competition will come to a close on Saturday, August 10 with the Women’s Team final.  

Venue

South Paris Arena #4, part of the Paris Expo complex, will serve as the home of Olympic table tennis in 2024. Originally built in 1923 for the Paris Trade Fair, the complex has been renovated over the years to modernize the facilities for the Olympic Games and the future.

Events

  • Men’s Singles
  • Women’s Singles
  • Men’s Team
  • Women’s Team
  • Mixed Doubles

 

DateEventTime (ET)
July 27Men's & Women's Singles Preliminary Round Mixed Doubles Round of 169a-12n
Men's Singles Round 1 Women's Singles Round 12p-5p
July 28Men's Singles Round 1 Women's Singles Round 14a-8a
Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal #1 Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal #2
Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal #3
Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal #4		10-12n
Men's Singles Round 1 Women's Singles Round 12p-5p
July 29Men's Singles Round 1 Women's Singles Round 14a-8a
Mixed Doubles Semifinal #110a-12n
Men's Singles Round 2 Women's Singles Round 22p-5p
July 30Men's Singles Round 2 Women's Singles Round 24a-6a
Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Mixed Doubles Final7:30a-10a
July 31Men's Singles Round 2 Women's Singles Round 24a-7a
Men's Singles Round 3 Women's Singles Round 39a-12n
Men's Singles Round 3 Women's Singles Round 32p-5p
August 1Women's Singles Quarterfinal #1 Men's Singles Quarterfinal #14a-7a
Women's Singles Quarterfinal #3 Men's Singles Quarterfinal #29a-12n
Women's Singles Quarterfinal #4 Men's Singles Quarterfinal #42p-4p
August 2Women's Singles Semifinal #1 Men's Singles Semifinal #14a-6a
Women's Singles Semifinal #2 Men's Singles Semifinal #27:30a-9:30a
August 3Women's Singles Bronze Medal Women's Singles Final7:30a-10a
August 4Men's Singles Bronze Medal Men's Singles Final7:30a-10a
August 5Men's Team Round of 16 Match #1 and #2 Women's Team Round of 16 Match #1 and #24a-7a
Men's Team Round of 16 Match #3 and #4 Women's Team Round of 16 Match #3 and #49a-12n
Men's Team Round of 16 Match #5 and #6 Women's Team Round of 16 Match #5 and #62p-5p
August 6Men's Team Round of 16 Match #7 and #8 Women's Team Round of 16 Match #7 and #84a-7a
Men's Team Quarterfinal #1 Women's Team Quarterfinal #19a-12n
Men's Team Quarterfinal #2 Women's Team Quarterfinal #22p-5p
August 7Men's Team Quarterfinal #3 Women's Team Quarterfinal #34a-7a
Men's Team Quarterfinal #4 Women's Team Quarterfinal #49a-12n
Men's Team Semifinal #12p-5p
August 8Men's Team Semifinal #24a-7a
Women's Team Semifinal #19a-12n
Women's Team Semifinal #22p-5p
August 9Men's Team Bronze Medal Match4a-7a
Men's Team Gold Medal Match9a-12:30p
August 10Women's Team Bronze Medal Match4a-7a
Women's Team Gold Medal Match9a-12:30p

