Tennis at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

When to watch tennis during the 2024 Paris Olympics
Tennis events begin at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games on the first weekend of competition. Men’s and women’s singles preliminary matches start on Saturday, July 27, with the finals of the women singles set to be played on Saturday, August 3. The men's singles final is scheduled to be played on Sunday, August 4.
Doubles competitions will also be held for men, women and mixed teams. Final matches to decide who will take home gold will be played between Friday, August 2 and Sunday, August 4.
Events
- Men’s Singles
- Women’s Singles
- Men’s Doubles
- Women’s Doubles
- Mixed Doubles
Venue
Roland-Garros, to no one’s surprise, will add the Olympic rings to its famed clay courts during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. The City of Light’s iconic cathedral of tennis will allow the best players in the world to trade shots in pursuit of Olympic gold, silver and bronze in a setting associated with some of the most magical moments in the sport.
Paris 2024
|Date
|Event
|Court
|Time (ET)
|July 27
|Men's Singles First Round Women's Singles First Round
|Court Philippe-Chatrier
|6a-11a
|Men's Singles First Round
Women's Singles First Round
Men's Doubles First Round
Women's Doubles First Round
|Court Suzanne-Lenglen
|6a-1p
|Men's Singles First Round
Women's Singles First Round
Men's Doubles First Round
Women's Doubles First Round
|Third Show Court
|6a-1p
|Men's Singles First Round
Women's Singles First Round
Men's Doubles First Round
Women's Doubles First Round
|Outside Courts
|6a-1p
|Men's Singles First Round Women's Singles First Round
|Court Philippe-Chatrier
|1p-5p
|July 28
|Men's Singles First Round Women's Singles First Round
|Court Philippe-Chatrier
|6a-11a
|Men's Singles First Round
Women's Singles First Round
Men's Doubles First Round
Women's Doubles First Round
|Court Suzanne-Lenglen
|6a-1p
|Men's Singles First Round
Women's Singles First Round
Men's Doubles First Round
Women's Doubles First Round
|Third Show Court
|6a-1p
|Men's Singles First Round
Women's Singles First Round
Men's Doubles First Round
Women's Doubles First Round
|Outside Courts
|6a-1p
|Men's Singles First Round Women's Singles First Round
|Court Philippe-Chatrier
|1p-5p
|July 29
|Men's Singles First Round Women's Singles First Round
|Court Philippe-Chatrier
|6a-11a
|Men's Singles Second Round
Women's Singles Second Round
Men's Doubles Second Round
Women's Doubles Second Round
Mixed Doubles First Round
|Court Suzanne-Lenglen
|6a-1p
|Men's Singles Second Round
Women's Singles Second Round
Men's Doubles Second Round
Women's Doubles Second Round
Mixed Doubles First Round
|Third Show Court
|6a-1p
|Men's Singles Second Round
Women's Singles Second Round
Men's Doubles Second Round
Women's Doubles Second Round
Mixed Doubles First Round
|Outside Courts
|6a-1p
|Men's Singles Second Round Women's Singles Second Round
|Court Philippe-Chatrier
|1p-5p
|July 30
|Men's Singles Second Round Women's Singles Third Round
|Court Philippe-Chatrier
|6a-11a
|Men's Singles Second Round
Women's Singles Third Round
Men's Doubles Third Round
Women's Doubles Second Round
Mixed Doubles First Round
|Court Suzanne-Lenglen
|6a-1p
|Men's Singles Second Round
Women's Singles Third Round
Men's Doubles Third Round
Women's Doubles Second Round
Mixed Doubles First Round
|Third Show Court
|6a-1p
|Men's Singles Second Round
Women's Singles Third Round
Men's Doubles Third Round
Women's Doubles Second Round
Mixed Doubles First Round
|Outside Courts
|6a-1p
|Men's Singles Second Round Women's Singles Third Round
|Court Philippe-Chatrier
|1p-5p
|July 31
|Men's Singles Third Round Women's Singles Quarterfinals
|Court Philippe-Chatrier
|6a-11a
|Men's Singles Third Round
Women's Singles Quarterfinals
Men's Doubles Semifinals
Women's Doubles Quarterfinals
Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals
|Court Suzanne-Lenglen
|6a-1p
|Men's Singles Third Round
Men's Doubles Semifinals
Women's Doubles Quarterfinals
Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals
|Third Show Court
|6a-1p
|Men's Singles Third Round
Women's Doubles Quarterfinals
Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals
|Outside Courts
|6a-1p
|Men's Singles Third Round Women's Singles Quarterfinals
|Court Philippe-Chatrier
|1p-5p
|August 1
|Men's Singles Quarterfinals Women's Singles Semifinals
|Court Philippe-Chatrier
|6a-11a
|Men's Singles Quarterfinals
Women's Doubles Semifinals
Mixed Doubles Semifinals
|Court Suzanne-Lenglen
|6a-1p
|Women's Doubles Semifinals Mixed Doubles Semifinals
|Third Show Court
|6a-1p
|Men's Singles Quarterfinals Women's Singles Semifinals
|Court Philippe-Chatrier
|1p-5p
|August 2
|Men's Singles Semifinals Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match
|Court Philippe-Chatrier
|6a-11a
|Men's Doubles Bronze Medal Match Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match
|Court Philippe-Chatrier
|6a-11a
|Men's Singles Semifinals Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match
|Court Philippe-Chatrier
|1p-5:30p
|August 3
|Men's Singles Bronze Medal Match
Women's Singles Gold Medal Match
Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match
|Court Philippe-Chatrier
|6a-1p
|August 4
|Women's Doubles Bronze Medal Match
Men's Singles Gold Medal Match
Women's Doubles Gold Medal Match
|Court Philippe-Chatrier
|6a-1p