Detroit Pistons release 2022-2023 season schedule; Home opener Oct. 19 vs. Orlando

DENVER, CO - JANUARY 23: Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons drives to the basket against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on January 23, 2022 in Denver, Colorado.

The Detroit Pistons unveiled their regular season schedule for next season on Wednesday, with the team’s season and home opener slated for Oct. 19, vs. the Orlando Magic.

The NBA released the full slate of games for all teams, including the TV schedule for all games next season.

The season and home opener vs. Orlando at Little Caesars Arena will feature the debuts of two top draft picks -- Orlando’s Paulo Banchero, who was the No. 1 pick, and Detroit’s Jaden Ivey, the No. 5 pick. It’s a 7 p.m. tip off.

Detroit travels to New York to play the Knicks in game No. 2 on Oct. 21.

The defending champs, the Golden State Warriors, will visit Detroit on Oct. 30.

The Pistons will have their first west coast trip in mid-November, a six-game stretch. LeBron and the Lakers will be in Detroit on Dec. 11.

Detroit has one nationally televised game, on Jan. 10 vs. Philadelphia on TNT. They will also travel to Paris for a game vs. Chicago on Jan. 19.

The last game of the regular season is scheduled for April 9 in Chicago. You can check the full NBA 2022-2023 schedule here.

The Pistons finished with a 23-59 record last season, winning three more games than the previous season. They drafted Purdue star Jaden Ivey in the first round of the draft to pair with Cade Cunningham and other young core players. NBA training camp starts in September.

Vegas has the Pistons at 28.5 wins next season. Are you taking the under or the over?

