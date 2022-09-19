Detroit Tigers hire Giants GM Scott Harris as new president of baseball operations

San Francisco Giants general manager Scott Harris gestures during a news conference after his introduction at Oracle Park Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in San Francisco. The Giants hired Harris from the Chicago Cubs to become general manager, filling a void of more than a year after the club had gone without a GM during president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi's first season in the position.

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers have hired San Francisco Giants general manager Scott Harris as their new president of baseball operations.

“Throughout this extensive search process, we were determined to find the best person to run our baseball operations,” Detroit Tigers Owner Chris Ilitch said. “Scott’s vision for how to construct a baseball organization to compete and win in the modern game is impressive. His leadership ability is polished from both his experience as an executive at multiple levels and mentorship from some of the game’s most talented baseball operations leaders. Scott is a difference maker, innovator and fiercely competitive, always looking for an edge. We’re excited to welcome Scott and his fiancé, Elle, to the Tigers family, and look forward to the bright future of our organization.”

Harris, 36, spent the last three seasons as the general manager of the Giants after seven years in the Chicago Cubs’ front office. The Giants went 107-55 last season -- the best record in all of baseball -- but have fallen out of contention this year.

Harris was hired by the Cubs as director of baseball operations in 2012 and held that position during the team’s World Series run in 2016. He was promoted to assistant general manager under Theo Epstein in 2018.

“This is an exciting day for me and my family, and I’m humbled by the opportunity to lead baseball operations for the Detroit Tigers,” Harris said. “The Tigers have a rich history and tradition as a charter member of the American League, and I can’t wait to get to work on the next chapter of Tigers baseball. I’d like to thank Chris Ilitch for believing in my vision for this organization and being so accommodating throughout the interview process. I’d also like to thank Greg Johnson, Rob Dean, Farhan Zaidi, Larry Baer and the entire Giants organization for their support over the last three years.”

The Tigers fired general manager Al Avila in August after seven years of unsuccessful rebuilding. The team took a massive step back this season under manager A.J. Hinch despite calling up top-five prospects Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene and spending money in free agency for the first time in years.

The organization isn’t bereft of talent, though. Harris takes over a team that can build around Torkelson, Greene, a deep cache of young pitchers, and a handful of other promising position player prospects.

Detroit hasn’t played in the postseason since 2014 and clinched its sixth-straight losing record earlier this month.

The Tigers are expected to formally introduce Harris at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.