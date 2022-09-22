Report: Pistons trading Olynyk, Lee to Jazz for Bojan Bogdanovic

Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) high-fives a fan after shooting the game-winning three point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

The Detroit Pistons are “finalizing” a trade that will send forward Kelly Olynyk to the Utah Jazz for forward Bojan Bogdanovic, according to a report.

ESPN reports that the Pistons are trading Olynyk and point guard Saben Lee to the Jazz for Bogdanovic.

The Detroit Pistons are finalizing a trade to acquire Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 22, 2022

Bogdanovic, 33, averaged 18 points and four rebounds with the Jazz last year, shooting 38.7% from the three-point line. The move gives Detroit more depth in the front court, while adding another offensive weapon off the bench. He’ll likely see significant playing time, and might even be in the mix to start.

Olynyk was signed to a 3-year deal last offseason, and was entering his second year with Detroit before the trade. His one year with the Pistons was cut short by injury.

Bogdanovic is in the final year of a four year deal and will become a free agent after this upcoming season. He’s entering his 11th NBA season. He’s spent the last three seasons with the Jazz.

Bogdanovic is a near 40% career three-point shooter and 86% free-throw shooter. He’s averaged above 30 minutes per game for the last five seasons with the Jazz and Indiana Pacers.

The Pistons open the season on Oct. 19.

