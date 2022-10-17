Red Wings winger Tyler Bertuzzi out 4-6 weeks after getting hit by puck

NEWARK, NJ - APRIL 29: Tyler Bertuzzi #59 of the Detroit Red Wings controls the puck against the New Jersey Devils on April 29, 2022 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Getty Images)

DETROIT – Detroit Red Wings left winger Tyler Bertuzzi will miss the next 4-6 weeks after sustaining an upper body injury while blocking a shot on Saturday night vs. the Devils.

Bertuzzi appeared to injure his hand blocking the shot, getting hit with the puck. He left the game and didn’t return.

Bertuzzi has one assist on the young season so far. The Red Wings are 2-0.

Bertuzzi scored 30 goals in 68 games with the Red Wings last year, a career-high for him, along with 32 assists.