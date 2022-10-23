5 turnovers, lack of explosiveness sink Lions in loss to Cowboys

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 23: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys passes the ball as John Cominsky #79 of the Detroit Lions attempts to block it during the first half at AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

DALLAS – The Detroit Lions had too many errors and not enough big plays in a mostly closely-fought game vs. the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

The Cowboys closed the game out in the final minutes. The final score was 24-6. They led 10-6 with three minutes left in the game. The Lions haven’t won on the road in the Dan Campbell era.

The Lions defense was giving up more than 35 points per game entering the game, but played fairly well vs. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys, holding Dallas to 10 points, up until two late touchdowns in the fourth quarter, one coming in garbage time.

The Lions offense, though, without its two biggest weapons, couldn’t muster any big plays and finished their second straight game without an offensive touchdown. Jared Goff threw two interceptions and had two fumbles, both in the 4th quarter. Overall, the Lions had five turnovers, all in the second half. The Cowboys had one.

The Lions also had some costly penalties, including multiple holding calls on offense and defense.

The Lions were close to taking the lead in the 4th, but Lions running back Jamaal Williams fumbled the ball at the one-yard line, giving the Cowboys a huge turnover. The Lions offense didn’t recover.

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown left the game in the first half with a concussion. Running back D’Andre Swift missed his third straight game.

Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson had two sacks on Prescott, his first sacks since his first three vs. Washington.

The Lions return home next week to take on the Miami Dolphins at Ford Field.