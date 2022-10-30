Lions break offensive slump, but defense flops in loss to Dolphins

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 30: Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions passes against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Ford Field on October 30, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions broke out of their offensive slump on Sunday, but it wasn’t enough to grab a win vs. the Miami Dolphins.

The Lions led for 27 minutes of the game on Sunday, including taking a 27-17 lead into the half. But The Lions defense couldn’t hold Miami back in the second half, as the Dolphins offense surged to take the lead away.

The Lions had opportunities, but couldn’t convert on a key fourth down to keep a drive alive. Miami took over with about 2:30 left and the Lions never got the ball back. The final score was 31-27.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff had a nice day, with 320 yards and one touchdown. Lions running back Jamaal Williams had two rushing touchdowns. Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown returned from injury and had seven catches in the game. The Lions didn’t score in the second half.

The Lions entered the game having not scored a touchdown in the previous two games. They were 4.5 point underdogs.

The Lions have now lost five straight games since beating Washington in Week 2. They’re 1-6 on the season.

The Lions will face the Green Bay Packers next Sunday at Ford Field.