Michigan State football suspends 4 more after altercation at Big House; total up to 8

The Michigan State Spartans have suspended four more players for their involvement in the altercation that occurred at The Big House against the Michigan Wolverines. MSU announced Tuesday (Nov. 1) that freshman cornerback Malcolm Jones, redshirt junior Justin White, linebacker Jacoby Windmon, and defensive end Brandon Wright have been suspended immediately.

The four players bring the total up to eight so far that have been suspended by MSU.

“We are transparently working with law enforcement and the Big Ten Conference to evaluate additional facts and evidence surrounding the events in Ann Arbor,” said Michigan State Vice President and Director of Athletics Alan Haller and Michigan State Head Football Coach Mel Tucker. “We will continue to take appropriate action in this matter as we learn more. The student-athlete suspensions will remain in place until investigations are completed.”